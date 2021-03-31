This week’s Athlete Spotlight is with Stanley County senior Nathan Cook. Cook is a multi-sport athlete. He competes in football, basketball and track. Cook was nominated by his father, Mitch Kleinsasser. Here is his nomination:
Nathan has gone above and beyond this year as an athlete, and as a person. He led the Buffaloes on the football field and basketball court. Nathan led the team in several categories' in both sports. He is a leader on and off the field/court, and he inspires younger athletes to work harder towards their goals.
Cook and the Buffs track team will get their season underway this coming Tuesday when they compete in the Bob Judson Invitational in Pierre. If you would like submit an athlete for the Athlete Spotlight, please do so by going to https://www.capjournal.com/site/forms/athlete_spotlight/. An athlete can be any age, and can participate in any sport or activity.
