Endless snow and blizzard-like conditions continue to delay sporting events throughout central South Dakota and beyond.
Stanley County Athletic Director Keely Bracelin told the Capital Journal on Thursday that the boys and girls basketball games at Philip have been postponed. Bracelin added she’s working on finding a make-up date.
“We’re looking at a date in January to move those games,” she said.
On Saturday, Stanley County gymnastics hopes to host a varsity quad while Buffalo wrestlers plan to compete in the MVPCS Invitational at Plankton High School. But as of Thursday, both events are “up in the air,” according to Bracelin.
“It’s a bummer that if we don’t get to go or if it’s canceled,” wrestling head coach Ryan Knight said. “It’s a bummer that we didn’t get to go see that kind of competition. It’s a heck of a tournament.”
Hockey games are also in jeopardy. The Oahe Capitals girls’ matchup with Aberdeen at Odde Ice Arena scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m has been postponed to early February. while the boys wait for a decision on Saturday’s game against Sioux Falls 2 at SCHEELS IcePlex at 6 p.m.
The boys also have a scheduled contest with Sioux Falls 1 on Sunday at the IcePlex at 10:15 a.m. Four hours later, the girls hit the ice against Sioux Falls at Leadership Rink at 2:15 p.m.
As of Thursday, the boys will play Saturday. Caps head coach Steve Steele said that his team hopes to fit at least one practice in before then. But with the current weather conditions, postponing Saturday’s matchup is a real possibility. Either way, Oahe, along with many other teams, sits in a tough spot.
“It’s kind of a pick-your-poison,” Steele said. “If we end up playing Saturday and Sunday, we’re looking at playing two games against very good teams on, essentially, hopefully, one practice, which by no means is an ideal situation. The alternative is that we end up having to stack them on top of other weekends that we’re on the road and playing two three-game weekends.”
Brian Moser shared what life is like as Pierre’s athletic director during this time of uncertainty.
“You spend a lot of time sitting on your computer looking at the weather, looking at the road conditions,” he said. “I spend a lot of time (communicating) with the ADs that we’re scheduled to play and trying to come up with a game plan. So if things do get canceled, then we have a plan in place so we can bring that plan right out to the community right away.”
Moser added that the goal of this is to be “one step ahead.” But with the holidays coming up, that makes rescheduling games and meets that much tougher.
“I’m all for the moratorium — a few days of no practice or nobody in your gyms,” he said. “But, those are some crucial days that could be utilized for games that we don’t get.”
Moser continued.
“Everybody’s schedule is just so full. We have a 20-game boys (basketball) schedule and a 20-game girls schedule. And then you throw gymnastics and wrestling on top of that, the gymnasiums are full,” he said. “And there’s not a lot of dates that either we have free or that our opponent has free also. So it just really limits you, and it just makes it difficult.”
But sporting events aren’t the only things athletic directors have to figure out. For away games, teams need adequate transportation to travel. Pierre uses two bus companies for its athletic programs — Dakota Bus, located in Spearfish, and the capital city’s own Forell Limousine and Bus Service.
“When we go to reschedule, I have to work with them to make sure that they have a bus available on that day (and) a driver available on that date,” Moser said. “So it’s not just as easy as me rescheduling and calling them and saying, ‘Hey, we need a bus.’ We just got to make sure that they have one.”
So what happens if games can’t be rescheduled and are canceled as a result?
South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Executive Director Dan Swartos explained how cancelations might affect playoff seeding. At the end of the regular season, teams enter the postseason with a ranking that’s based on their record and seed point average (SPA).
Throughout the regular season, teams earn seed points each game played, with the number depending on the result and the opponent’s winning percentage. Swartos shared what would happen if a basketball team had games canceled.
“If they weren’t able to play 20 games, those (seed) points get adjusted to the amount of games that they actually did play,” he said. “So if they only ended up being able to get in 18 games this winter because they had a couple that were snowed out or couldn’t get rescheduled, then their (seed) points are divided into 18 games.”
But there’s a reason teams try the best they can to make up games. Any game that is canceled won’t factor into their SPA. And where this can really hurt teams is if that matchup was against a team with a winning percentage of 75 or better.
According to the SDHSAA sanctioned website, Bound, teams would be given 50 seed points for beating that caliber of opponent and 39 for losing. Whereas, a win against teams with a winning percentage of 24.9 or less would total to 41 points and 30 for a loss.
“So it’s really dependent on what games you’re not able to make up and what the record that those opponents have — on what it would do to your seed point average,” Swartos said.
When looking at the postseason’s final stages, including state tournaments, inclement weather wouldn’t have much of an effect because of a scheduling buffer.
“When you get into that SoDak 16 and final round before the state tournament, there’s generally — it’s about a week before the state tournament starts,” Swartos said. “I think for AA’s, they’re on (a) Thursday, A’s and B’s on a Tuesday. So we’d have the remainder of the week (to reschedule those games).”
Swartos added that if games needed to be played early that following week, then they would. But he said that would be the worst-case scenario, which he said hasn’t happened.
“I don’t recall anything ever having to go into the next week before — into that week of the state tournament,” Swartos said.
