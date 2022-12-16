Endless snow and blizzard-like conditions continue to delay sporting events throughout central South Dakota and beyond.

Stanley County Athletic Director Keely Bracelin told the Capital Journal on Thursday that the boys and girls basketball games at Philip have been postponed. Bracelin added she’s working on finding a make-up date.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments