Augustana women’s basketball player Abby Hora and wrestler Ben Kelvington were named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Honor Student-Athletes as part of the league’s Britton/Kelly Awards on Thursday.
Both Hora and Kelvington have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. To earn these awards, both students have to show evidence of academic excellence beyond the minimum GPA, such as scholarship prizes and other academic recognition, have participated in the life of their institution, and participated in at least two-thirds of the varsity events for their particular sport.
Hora, who calls Viborg home, is a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. She has a 3.99 GPA while majoring in nursing. On the court, Hora was a Second Team All-NSIC selection. She started 28 games, and averaged 12 points a game. Hora had a career high 27 points on Feb. 15 against Concordia-St. Paul. She finished with 946 points and 339 rebounds in 118 career games.
Kelvington was awarded the NCAA’s Postgraduate Scholarship. He has a 3.99 GPA in biochemistry. Kelvington is a NSIC All-Academic honoree. He earned the NCAA’s Elite 90 award and the NSIC’s Elite 18 award for holding the highest GPA at championship events. Kelvington earned NWCA Division II Scholar All-American honors.
Kelvington, who hails from Jordan, Minn., qualified for the National Championship at 174 pounds. He was honored as an All-American by the NWCA. Kelvington earned Second Team All-NSIC honors after owning a 15-5 record, including 55 takedowns, five reversals and 25 escapes throughout the season.
