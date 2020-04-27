Augustana football’s Jake Lacina is trading one Viking helmet for another. The All-American center signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
Lacina, a 6-foot-4 senior from St. Paul, had a decorated career at Augustana. He was a Rimington Award winner, which is an award given to the top center in the nation at each level. Lacina was a consensus All-American as a senior. Augustana had nine wins in Lacina’s senior season, including a trip to the Division II Playoffs.
Lacina started 45 games after redshirting his freshman year. He blocked for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s top passing offense on two occasions. Augustana had single-season records for total offense, passing yards and touchdowns over Lacina’s career. The Vikings led the NSIC in fewest sacks allowed as a junior.
Lacina is following in the footsteps of his father Corbin, who was an Augustana Viking from 1989-92, and a Minnesota Viking from 1999-02. Lacina joins fellow Augustana alum C.J. Ham on the Vikings roster. Ham, a fullback, signed a four-year extension this offseason.
