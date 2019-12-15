The Stanley County Buffaloes hosted the Lyman Raiders in the nightcap of a boys-girls doubleheader at Parkview Gymnasium on Friday night.
The Raiders jumped out to an 11-8 lead after the first quarter. They increased that lead to 36-23 at halftime. The Buffs clawed back to five points away from tying the game up in the third quarter, but the Raiders responded to take a 55-41 lead into the final stanza. The Buffs outscored the Raiders in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Raiders came away with a 77-64 victory.
The Buffs were led by sophomore guard Lathan Prince, who had a game high 25 points. Senior forward Slater Tople added 13 points.
The Raiders had five players in double figures, led by junior guard Tyson Floyd, who scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half. Sophomore center Toby Estes added 15 points. The trio of senior Kaden Choal, junior Cruz Garnos and sophomore Sam McClanahan each had 11 points.
The Buffs (0-1) will play two games before the Christmas break. They will host the Philip Scotties on Thursday night as part of another boys-girls double header. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. CT. Saturday will see the Buffs head on the road for the first time this season. They will play the Chamberlain Cubs in Chamberlain. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
