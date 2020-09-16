The third week in the Pierre Adult Kickball League is in the books.
After the first three weeks of play, BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co. remains the only unbeaten team. Winners from games on Sept. 15 were BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co., Swift Kick in the Grass, Impact, Kickin Wings, and We Got The Runs.
