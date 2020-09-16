BankWest Witt's End Brew Co.

The BankWest Witt's End Brew Co. kickball team is in first place with a 6-0 record after three weeks in the Pierre Adult Kickball League. Pictured are: (front row, l to r) Morgan Nelson, Paisley Dunn, Hannah Covey and Mark Kolecka; (back row, l to r) Nate Buscher, Dustin Witt, Chris Mangan, Mitche Tighe, James Hisek.

 Courtesy Mindy Cheap

The third week in the Pierre Adult Kickball League is in the books.

After the first three weeks of play, BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co. remains the only unbeaten team. Winners from games on Sept. 15 were BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co., Swift Kick in the Grass, Impact, Kickin Wings, and We Got The Runs.

