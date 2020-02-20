Barbershop Quartet
Eli Houdyshell, Levi McKinley, Jacob Larson and Isiah Hand were named this week's Pierre Fine Arts - First National Bank Performers of the Week.

 Courtesy Photo

Pierre T.F. Riggs students Eli Houdyshell, Levi McKinley, Jacob Larson and Isiah Hand were chosen as this week’s Pierre Fine Arts — First National Bank Performers of the Week. Here is their nomination:

These four gentlemen took a barbershop quartet to the small group contest a few weeks ago. Barbershop quartets are not often seen at contests, as the music and style is very difficult. The four parts create very tight chords that need to be in tune, and they really test part independence. From the moment they were given their piece, these gentlemen were excited about it, and they were always practicing it to get it down. After learning it, they took it upon themselves to dress the part, and add in a little act or schtick for their piece. They received a Superior with a perfect score, and performed to a packed room. They were an absolute hit.

