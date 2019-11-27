FrostState1
Sully Buttes senior guard Sebastian Frost (left) guards Clark/Willow Lake's Grayson Florey during a first round game of the 2019 Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Fans of Class B boys basketball in South Dakota have likely heard of the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. It’s been the host site of the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament the past 26 seasons.

Now is the chance for fans of teams who’ve played in that arena to own a part of history.

This past summer, Northern State University has re-designed and replaced their wood floor in the Barnett Center. Every SDHSAA Class B Boys Championship game was played on that floor since 1994, and now NSU is offering the opportunity for individuals to purchase a piece of that historic surface.

Customized pieces can be designed with either generic or personalized information commemorating the past two-and-a-half decades of State Championship Basketball in the Barnett Center. Proceeds are primarily funding athletic scholarship opportunities for NSU Athletics; the SDHSAA is receiving a small portion as well, which will help with annual school/team expense reimbursements.

The Barnett Center has seen its fair share of memorable moments in Class B State Championship history. The first tournament in 1994 saw Warner win their second part of a back-to-back championship run. Louie Krogman and White River Tigers took the state by storm in the mid-2000s. Clark/Willow Lake won the State B Tournament this past season, their first title in school history. Several great Sully Buttes Chargers teams have played on the Barnett Center floor, including the 2018 team that defeated Clark/Willow Lake for the title.

A State B Championship Wood Block is $45, while a State B Championship Case is $175. A State B Championship Plaque is available for $135. Fans can buy these pieces of the floor by going to https://www.artsmansportnsu.com/state-b.

