If the usual sounds of guns going off in the air seemed a little more prevalent this past weekend than normal, it’s because brothers Foster and Matt Bartholow were holding a free trapshooting clinic at the Izaak Walton League where students were able to find tips for success. The clinic was titled “Your Recipe.”
“We’re introducing different things that have helped us with trapshooting to youth shooters to help them grow to become better shooters,” Foster Bartholow told the Capital Journal. “
The story of how the Bartholow brothers became such good trapshooters started when they found a flyer at their school in Rapid City for a local trapshooting league. That chance of fate turned into glory for the Bartholows, who quickly became part of the Rapid City Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) team that won the 2006 National Title.
That brush with success soon turned into a decade-plus of top-tier shooting. Foster Bartholow was world champion in singles in 2008 after setting the world record of 1,100 shots without missing a target. In 2011, Matt Bartholow won the world championship in doubles. According to Foster, that opened up a lot of doors for the two brothers.
“We went from being in the sport to being able to give back to it,” Foster said. “That’s where these youth clinics started. We’ve been doing them for over 10 years throughout the country.”
Matt’s singles record is 1,840 shots in registered shoots without missing. He echoed his brother’s sentiments by saying it feels good to give back to the sport he loves.
“We like to take the skills that we’ve learned, and pay it forward,” Matt Bartholow said. “We like to help as many kids as we can and help grow the sport. The more people we have out there having fun doing it, the more people that are going to stick with it.”
Gun ownership over the past two years has grown exponentially. According to U.S. News, in 2019, 2.4 million Americans became new gun owners. In 2020, that number grew to 3.8 million. That increase in gun ownership gives the Bartholows an opportunity to teach people about trapshooting.
“If we can teach parents, coaches and kids the right things about gun safety, they’re going to pass that forward to other people,” Foster said. “That’s our goal.”
This past weekend saw somewhere in the neighborhood of 260-275 kids from all over the state come to shoot with the Bartholows, including kids from the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. It was a full family affair as well, as father Bud Bartholow and mother Charlene Bartholow were on hand to help out. Foster said it feels good to help out any kids that want to get better at shooting.
“It’s an honor to be able to host this in Pierre,” Foster said. “The Ikes allowed us to come here, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department provided the targets. It’s a great opportunity for kids to learn some different shooting techniques they may not be aware of. It goes deeper than that to hunting and just knowledge in general.”
The gun typically used for trapshooting is a 12-gauge shotgun. What the Bartholows use are called trap guns. According to Matt, these guns shoot a little differently than hunting guns do.
“They shoot a little higher,” Matt said.
“They’re a little heavier than your standard hunting gun,” Foster added. “You want your hunting guns to be fairly light, because you have to carry them through the fields. A trap gun is heavier, so it soaks up a lot of the recoil that you typically feel. You’re able to shoot hundreds of rounds a day, and your shoulder doesn’t hurt at all.”
The Bartholows brothers also shared a few safety tips with the Capital Journal.
“You’ve gotta make sure the safety is on,” Matt said. “You’ve gotta make sure the action is open at all times when you’re not shooting. Point the muzzle in a safe direction and follow the golden rules of owning a firearm.”
When not teaching kids about trapshooting, the Bartholows can be found hunting. They’ll hunt doves, ducks, geese, pheasants, deer and antelope. For more information on the Bartholows, including where their next shooting clinics will be, go to trapshootingbros.com.
