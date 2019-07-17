Pierre’s Katie Bartlett competed at the SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon this past weekend. Bartlett made it to the Championship round against Maggie Murphy from Sioux Falls.
Murphy birdied the first two holes to jump out to a lead over Bartlett that she would never relinquish. Bartlett won Hole No. 10 to get back to cut the lead to two. Back-to-back birdies by Murphy on Hole Nos. 11 and 12 put her up by four with six holes to play. Bartlett battled back with birdies on Hole Nos. 15 and 16, but she missed an eight foot putt for birdie on Hole No. 17, which meant that Murphy was a 2 and 1 winner. Murphy, who played golf at Sioux Falls O’Gorman and New Mexico State, is currently an Assistant Coach at South Dakota State University. She also won the SDGA Women’s Match Play in 2010.
Jeff Meyerink from Mitchell defeated Chris Long from Garretson in the Men’s Match Play Championship via a 3 and 2 verdict. Tyler Barrett from Sioux Falls won the Men’s Consolation Match Play Championship, while Kyleigh Moran from Vermillion won the Women’s Consolation Match Play Championship.
