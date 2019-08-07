Pierre’s Katie Bartlett and Vermillion’s Julia Hall won the SDGA Two-Women Championship at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown this past weekend. They won the championship in a two hole playoff over Brookings’ Carley McMacken and Kelly Evans. Both teams entered the playoff after finishing with scores of 143. Bartlett and Hall play for the University of South Dakota, and McMacken and Evans-Hullinger are former South Dakota High School champions for Brookings High School.
In the Senior Division, Julie King of Sioux Falls and Collette Quam of Aberdeen won by five shots over Pam Hoiland and Jeri Krsnak of Sioux Falls. Low Net winners were Dawn McInroy of Sioux Falls and Mary Klozenbucher of Huron.
In the Open Division, Amy Nawroth and Mary Neuroth of Watertown shot 144 and won by 10 shots over Jennifer Stalley of Pierre and Krista Young of Rapid City. Low Net winners were Monica Hanten and Shawn Hansen of Watertown.
Other Pierre competitors include Tiffany Benham, who teamed up with Freeman’s Brooke Hermsen in the Open Division. The team of Hermsen and Benham finished third with a score of 170. Fort Pierre’s Amy McTighe and Pierre’s Seanna Regynski placed tenth with a score of 205. The team of Pierre’s Nancy Berg and Heidi Ruch placed third in the Senior Division after finishing with a score of 166. The Pierre team of Barbara Haberling and Kristy Hepper finished tied for 15th place with a score of 184.
Full Results for Pierre/Fort Pierre area golfers at 2019 SDGA Two-Woman Championship
Championship Division
T1, Julia Hall/Katie Bartlett, Vermillion/Pierre, 143
Open Division
2, Jennifer Stalley/Krista Young, Pierre/Rapid City, 154
3, Brooke Hermsen/Tiffany Benham, Freeman/Pierre, 170
10, Amy McTighe/Seanna Regynski, Fort Pierre/Pierre, 205
Senior Division
3, Heidi Ruch/Nancy Berg, Pierre, 166
T15, Barbara Haberling/Kristy Hepper, Pierre, 184
