The South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championship took place at the Brookings Country Club in Brookings this past weekend.
The Women's Championship came down to a rematch of this year's SDGA Women's Match Play, but the roles were reversed. University of South Dakota senior Katie Bartlett of Pierre hung on for a two stroke victory over South Dakota State University Assistant Golf Coach Maggie Murphy of Sioux Falls. Murphy made a strong charge with a 2-under par first nine. She carded the low round of the tournament with her final round 72.
In the Men's Championship, Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls came from behind to win with a final round 4-under par 68. He held off Russell Pick from Mitchell with a birdie on Np. 18 to win by two shots. Lundin becomes the youngest ever winner of the SDGA Men's Amateur at the age of 18. He will be a senior at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School. Pierre’s Michael Keeton tied for 22nd with a score of 227.
Full Result of Pierre golfers at SDGA Amateur Championship
Women’s Championship
1, Katie Bartlett, 229
Men’s Championship
T22, Michael Keeton, 227
