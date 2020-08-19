Maguire Raske

Pierre’s Maguire Raske is all smiles after scoring the winning run in the first game of a doubleheader on at Hyde Stadium against Mitchell.

 Courtesy Brandon Campea

The Pierre Governors high school baseball team is holding tryouts for the 2021 season on Sunday at Hyde Stadium.

The tryouts will start at 6 p.m. CT, and will end at 9 p.m. CT. If you are a player, or you know a player that is interested in playing for the Governors baseball team, a tryout confirmation is required. Athletes are to call or text head coach Steve Gray at 605-222-3496 to confirm that they are trying out for the team.

The Pierre Governors baseball team was unable to play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 21-21 in the 2019 season.

Tags

Load comments