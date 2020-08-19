The Pierre Governors high school baseball team is holding tryouts for the 2021 season on Sunday at Hyde Stadium.
The tryouts will start at 6 p.m. CT, and will end at 9 p.m. CT. If you are a player, or you know a player that is interested in playing for the Governors baseball team, a tryout confirmation is required. Athletes are to call or text head coach Steve Gray at 605-222-3496 to confirm that they are trying out for the team.
The Pierre Governors baseball team was unable to play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 21-21 in the 2019 season.
