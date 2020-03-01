The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team played against the Faulkton Area Trojans in a Region 2B Tournament game on Thursday night in Faulkton. The winner of Thursday’s game would win a trip to the Class B SoDak 16 this coming week.
Thursday’s game saw the Trojans defeat the Chargers 50-34. The Trojans were led by senior guard Morgan Melius, who had 17 points. Junior forward Peyton Melius had 10 points. The Chargers were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven, who had 12 points. No quarter scores were received by the Capital Journal.
The Chargers have two seniors who saw action for the final time in a Chargers jersey. Those seniors are Kendra Kleven and Gabby McQuirk. The Chargers end their season with an 11-10 record.
The Trojans (19-3, no. 4 in Class B) will next see action against the Newell Irrigators (14-7, no. 13 in Class B) in a Class B SoDak16 game at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The winner will qualify for the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. Thursday’s game will start at 5:30 p.m. CT. That game will be followed by a matchup between the Faith Lady Longhorns (20-2, no. 3 in Class B) and the Kimball/White Lake Wildkats (15-7, no. 14 in Class B). That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
