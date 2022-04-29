Ball
A basketball is pictured during the Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament.

 South Dakota Public Broadcasting

PIERRE — A lack of sportsmanship was a common theme when members of the South Dakota High School Activities Association staff reported on the recent state basketball tournaments. They made their report Wednesday to the SDHSAA board of directors.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch told the board that she attended the State B boys’ and girls’ tournaments.

“Our sportsmanship is getting pathetic,” Auch said, noting that she includes players, coaches and fans in that statement. “A handful of people can make it miserable.”

Auch said one fan was kicked out of a B tournament, led away in handcuffs.

SDHSAA staffers Randy Soma, who attended the AA tournaments and Dan Swartos, who attended the A tournaments, agreed with Auch’s assessment.

“There’s a lot of work we need to do in that area,” said Swartos, the organization’s executive director.

Board member Mark Murphy said he has observed coaches giving officials a hard time during games and that attitude is picked up by players.

“They take their cues from coaches,” Murphy said. “I really think coaches need to help us in that sportsmanship area.”

The statements were made during a portion of the board meeting set aside for staff reports. No action was taken.



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

