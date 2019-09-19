Elle Holley

Sophomore defensive specialist Elle Holley watches the ball go by during a match against Philip at Parkview Gymnasium. The Lady Buffs will host the Big Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday.

 Courtesy Brandon Campea

The Big Dakota Conference Volleyball Tournament will be held in Fort Pierre this weekend.

Matches will take place at Parkview Gymnasium and the Stanley County Elementary Gymnasium. The first round starts at 10 a.m. CT. The second round will follow a 30 minute break.

The following are the pairings and locations for pool play for the tournament:

Pool One — East Court Parkview

Crow Creek vs. McLaughlin

Miller vs. McLaughlin

Miller vs. Crow Creek

Pool Two — Elementary Gymnasium

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Todd County

Chamberlain vs. Todd County

Chamberlain vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Pool Three-West Court Parkview

Winner vs. Stanley County

Mobridge-Pollock vs. Stanley County

Mobridge-Pollock vs. Winner

