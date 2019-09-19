The Big Dakota Conference Volleyball Tournament will be held in Fort Pierre this weekend.
Matches will take place at Parkview Gymnasium and the Stanley County Elementary Gymnasium. The first round starts at 10 a.m. CT. The second round will follow a 30 minute break.
The following are the pairings and locations for pool play for the tournament:
Pool One — East Court Parkview
Crow Creek vs. McLaughlin
Miller vs. McLaughlin
Miller vs. Crow Creek
Pool Two — Elementary Gymnasium
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Todd County
Chamberlain vs. Todd County
Chamberlain vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
Pool Three-West Court Parkview
Winner vs. Stanley County
Mobridge-Pollock vs. Stanley County
Mobridge-Pollock vs. Winner
