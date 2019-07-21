The Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Softball City Tournament was held at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre last month. 12 teams competed in the tournament.
Beaches won the tournament after defeating Jagair/Spaid Farms/Colson Ranch in the championship game. Lady Wakokisuya placed third in the tournament.
