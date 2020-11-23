Through the cold autumn air on Monday morning, there came that familiar bounce of a basketball on hardwood. For the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team, there was also an unfamiliar face at the charge.
His name is Kirk Beebout. Hired this summer, he brings with him a good resume, having gone 84-69 in seven years as the Hamlin Chargers boys basketball coach. Most of the girls came into the gym before 6 a.m., and they practiced for an hour and a half. Beebout told the Capital Journal he was pleased with how the first practice went.
“It was really nice to see so many girls in the gym this early in the morning,” Beebout said. “Anytime you get started that early in the morning, you’ve gotta work out through trying to get woken up and getting ready to work. I was impressed with their work ethic and their willingness to listen. They got a lot of work in this morning. I was pretty pleased.”
The first day of practice did not see any plays installed. Rather, it was used to help condition the athletes, and to set the groundwork for what Beebout expects from the players. Early drills saw the girls running and stretching before breaking off into different groups. Each group went from through drills coached by the assistant coaches, as well as Beebout. Early in each drill run by Beebout, Beebout checked in on the girls to see how they were taking the early morning activity. He told the players that early season practices were going to be hard, but he encouraged them to get rest. Right now, Beebout has some early season goals.
“We’re learning a lot,” Beebout said. “We’re getting started by building our base, and getting some skills and conditioning beneath us. We have high expectations, and we really believe we can do some things. It’s going to be a lot of hard work. We’re going to have to do this as a team. If we can keep those things in mind, then I really like our chances to make some noise this year.”
The Govs girls team will get the season started on Dec. 11. They will play the Harrisburg Tigers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre, with the varsity game scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers were a Class AA State Qualifier last season after they ended the Govs’ season with a 57-40 victory. Beebout said Harrisburg presents a challenge.
“I’ve already started to watch a little bit of Harrisburg from last year,” Beebout said. “They are very hard to guard, they are quick, and they can shoot. They’ve got girls that can play different positions. It’s a tough matchup to start, but that’s fine. It’s just one game. It’s a good measuring stick to start with. We’ve got them at home. They don’t know a lot about us. There’s some people that are underestimating us a little bit, so we’ll be looking forward to the challenge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.