It didn’t take Pierre T.F. Riggs long to find a new head girls basketball coach.
Kirk Beebout was named the new Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors head girls basketball coach on Wednesday evening. The announcement came about a week after Scott DeBoer resigned.
Beebout spent the last seven years as the head boys basketball coach at Hamlin. In the eight years prior to Beebout taking over at Hamlin, the Chargers boys went 50-117. They went 84-69 under Beebout, including double digit wins and playoff victories every season. Beebout grew up in Clear Lake, and played at a junior college in Minnesota. Beebout started his coaching career in Detroit Lakes, MN, where he coached for four years before coming back home to South Dakota.
Beebout also coaches the Sacred Hoops 17U girls basketball team. His Sacred Hoops team has won a fair share of tournaments. Beebout credits Allen Bertram, who recently became head girls coach at Rapid City Central, as a mentor.
“Coach Bertram has taught me a lot,” Beebout told the Capital Journal. “He gave me the opportunity with Sacred Hoops to coach the 17U team. That helped me make the transition to thinking that I could be a girls basketball coach.”
Beebout said he and his wife are really excited to get to know the community. He has no kids, but he does have a Great Dane. When asked by the Capital Journal if his dog solves any mysteries like Scooby Doo, Beebout chuckled and said no.
“She does have an irrational fear of boxes,” Beebout said. “With us moving, there are a lot of boxes around, so she’s gotten a little nervous about what’s going on.”
Beebout made sure to point out that while he never met DeBoer, he could see that DeBoer cared a lot for his team.
“I know that Coach DeBoer really did care about the girls he coached,” Beebout said. “I want them to know that I will as well, and that I already do. I want to build on what Coach DeBoer has established. It’s going to be some hard work, but it’s also going to be lots of fun.”
Beebout isn’t too familiar with Pierre. The athletic landscape was a big draw for him.
“I know Pierre is a beautiful and tight knit community,” Beebout said. “Athletics are the big show in town. From what I’m told by athletic director Brian Moser and Principal Kaiser at Jefferson, the town really loves to support their team, which is something that intrigues me.”
Beebout will be the physical education teacher at Jefferson Elementary. When it comes to his team, he has a few first year goals.
“I want to build the culture,” Beebout said. “I want us to grow beyond wins and losses, and I want us do things the right way and represent Pierre in the right way.”
