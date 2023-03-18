Following a frustrating loss versus Mitchell on Thursday, No. 6 seed Pierre returned to form versus No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament Consolation Semifinals on Friday at The Monument.

The Governors beat the Rough Riders, 56-46.

Jackson Edman

Pierre's Jackson Edman nearly tallied a triple-double against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday with eight points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz slams it versus the Rough Riders on Friday. He scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

