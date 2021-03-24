Pierre T.F. Riggs student Blake Berger was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is his nomination:
Berger is a true ensemble singer. You know he's there doing his part, but he blends well so you don't always know he's there. It's quite the paradox. Berger is always attentive, and is always wanting to learn more. He comes in for extra lessons just to learn more and get better at a certain concept. Every day, when the ensemble sight sings, he is always looking at the music very intently, trying to figure out as much of it as possible before the singing starts. It is challenging for him, and he accepts that challenge daily. On top of that, he is kind, respectful, and always wants what's best for the ensemble.
