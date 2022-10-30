SFC basketball

Bernard Duffy played four years of collegiate basketball at Sioux Falls College from 1947-51.

 John Duffy

On Aug. 27, the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame honored its class of 2022 inductees.

Fourteen people total were chosen, and Bernard Duffy, a Fort Pierre High School 1947 graduate, was one of three to be inducted posthumously and the first member from Stanley County.

SFC football

Bernard Duffy played four years of collegiate football at Sioux Falls College from 1947-51.
Fort Pierre basketball

Bernard Duffy, No. 88, helped lead Fort Pierre High School to its first two District 16 championships during his junior and senior seasons.

