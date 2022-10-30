On Aug. 27, the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame honored its class of 2022 inductees.
Fourteen people total were chosen, and Bernard Duffy, a Fort Pierre High School 1947 graduate, was one of three to be inducted posthumously and the first member from Stanley County.
Duffy excelled most in basketball. While at Fort Pierre, he played three years as a starter and helped lead the Buffaloes to records of 18-3, 23-2 and 23-2, respectively. Fort Pierre won its first two District 16 titles in Duffy’s junior and senior seasons. The former Buff also shined on the gridiron and ran track.
After high school, Duffy played four years of collegiate basketball and football at Sioux Falls College, graduating in 1951. He then decided to join the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. During that time, Duffy was a part of naval championship basketball teams.
He later returned to Fort Pierre, where he began coaching for the school he used to play for. There, Duffy led Buffs basketball to multiple district championships and football to conference titles from 1956-61. Because of his accomplishments as a player and coach, Duffy is a member of the Stanley County High School Buffalo Hall of Fame.
“He kind of associated football with the regular challenges of life,” Glenn Frick, who played his final season for Duffy in 1956-57, said. “In football, you're gonna get knocked on your can, but you don't sit there and whine or cry. You pick your butt up, you get back in the huddle and you go again.”
Duffy’s name can also be found in the South Dakota Amateur Basketball Hall of Fame and the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center Hall of Fame.
From 1961-67, he was the high school's principal and then superintendent, where he oversaw construction of Parkview Auditorium.
Outside of sports, Duffy may have been best known for his career of more than 45 years as a state attorney in Fort Pierre. He also helped build Ole Williamson Field as a Stanley County School Board member in the '80s.
He and his wife, Margaret, had four boys, Patrick, Bernie, Dan and John, and two girls, Dolly and Kitty. Bernard Duffy passed away in 2017 at the age of 89 due to natural causes.
But his spirit lives on.
“(It) was empowering in the sense that he lived life to the fullest, and he hoped his kids would, too,” John Duffy said. “And that message definitely got communicated to us. Hardwork is the formula for success. And if you're willing to work hard, you could enjoy success.”
Along with his children, he helped shape his players as well.
“He played a major role through sports and helped make me a better young man,” Frick said.
Lynn Frederick, another member of Stanley County’s Hall of Fame, said Bernard Duffy was a mentor to him. In fact, Frederick gave the SDHSB Hall of Fame on Duffy’s behalf.
When asked to sum up who Bernard Duffy was, Frederick referenced this quote by best-selling author Jon Gordon:
“There's nothing more powerful than a humble person with a warrior spirit who is driven by a bigger purpose.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
