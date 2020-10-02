Team South Dakota 16U played four games this past weekend against the Sioux City Metros. Team SD ended up going 0-4.

The Metros won game one, 8-4. Oahe Capitals player Dre Berndt had an assist in the loss. The Metros won the second game 2-1, with the lone Team South Dakota goal coming from Oahe Capitals player Ashton Griese. The Metros won games three and four via 6-2 scores.

The Team South Dakota 16U team will play host to the Brookings boys varsity and Sioux Falls boys varsity this coming weekend at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

Tags

Load comments