Team South Dakota 16U played four games this past weekend against the Sioux City Metros. Team SD ended up going 0-4.
The Metros won game one, 8-4. Oahe Capitals player Dre Berndt had an assist in the loss. The Metros won the second game 2-1, with the lone Team South Dakota goal coming from Oahe Capitals player Ashton Griese. The Metros won games three and four via 6-2 scores.
The Team South Dakota 16U team will play host to the Brookings boys varsity and Sioux Falls boys varsity this coming weekend at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.
