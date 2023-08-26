For the first time in 18 years, the Stanley County Buffaloes are 2-0 to start a season. They outlasted De Smet 38-30 thanks to clutch plays throughout Friday’s contest at Ole Williamson Field.

“First of all, a lot of credit goes to De Smet,” Buffs head coach Max Foth said following Friday’s win. “They’re a very good football team. You know, they’re ranked No. 2 for a reason. They got a lot of athletes, they get to the ball well, they’re big, they’re physical — it’s a good football team.

Broch Zeeb
Stanley County's Broch Zeeb threw two touchdown passes Friday, including a 70-yarder to Brendon Bothwell.
Barret Schweitzer
Stanley County's Barret Schweitzer sheds a tackle. He ran for three touchdowns and grabbed a game-sealing interception Friday.
3 Buffs
Three Buffs try to bring down De Smet quarterback Britt Carlson.
Buffs, Bulldogs
The Buffs beat the Bulldogs 38-30 on Friday after falling to De Smet 36-7 last year.

