For the first time in 18 years, the Stanley County Buffaloes are 2-0 to start a season. They outlasted De Smet 38-30 thanks to clutch plays throughout Friday’s contest at Ole Williamson Field.
“First of all, a lot of credit goes to De Smet,” Buffs head coach Max Foth said following Friday’s win. “They’re a very good football team. You know, they’re ranked No. 2 for a reason. They got a lot of athletes, they get to the ball well, they’re big, they’re physical — it’s a good football team.
So for us to play as well as we did and beat that kind of a quality of a football team this early in the season, minus our starting running back, it’s a pretty big moment for Stanley County. And hopefully, it’s a building block for our program.”
The last time Stanley County won its first two games was in 2005, when the Buffs started 6-0 and finished 8-2.
“You know, 2-0 for the first time in 18 years — that’s another big thing,” Stanley County senior Barret Schweitzer said. “We got a lot of potential.”
It didn’t take long for the Buffs to come up with clutch plays in this one.
After Stanley County went three-and-out on its first drive to begin Friday’s action, De Smet was on the move and drove the ball inside the red zone.
But on fourth-and-6 from the Buffs’ 7-yard line, Stanley County sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Paxton Deal intercepted Britt Carlson’s pass near the goal line. Deal returned it all the way for an apparent pick-six, but the ball was returned back to the Bulldogs’ 21 after a holding penalty on the Buffs during the return.
The very next play, Stanley County senior quarterback Broch Zeeb found sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Brendon Bothwell in the back of the end zone to put the Buffs up 6-0 a little more than five minutes into the first quarter.
“You know, Paxton, when he made that first interception, when they had the ball inside the 10-(yard line), that was a complete game-changer,” Foth said. “If they score that first touchdown, maybe we don’t play as well going forward. Paxton Deal made a great interception and almost took it the distance.”
Later in the quarter, a similar sequence of events occurred with nearly two and a half minutes remaining.
On fourth-and-9 from Stanley County’s 14, Carlson tried to find Bulldogs wide receiver Tom Aughenbaugh in the corner for six. But Deal high-pointed the ball and took it away from Aughenbaugh for a touchback and his second interception of the quarter.
The Buffs fumbled the ball back to De Smet on the ensuing drive, but Deal's second takeaway prevented the Bulldogs from scoring.
Stanley County led 12-8 after one quarter of play following a Carlson rushing touchdown and then a Bothwell 83-yard kickoff return for a score.
Both teams traded scores to begin the next 12 minutes, and the second quarter was capped off by a Schweitzer rushing touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.
With 14 seconds left, it was first-and-goal from the 1 for the Buffs. Zeeb then took the snap and tried to score on a quarterback sneak, but De Smet prevented Zeeb from finding the end zone.
Players from both teams were tangled up on the ground, as precious seconds ticked away and Stanley County attempted to run another play before time ran out.
The scoreboard showed there was still a second left, but the referees temporarily stopped play to discuss what should occur. The referees eventually called unsportsmanlike penalties on both teams, which meant the Buffs could run one last play on an untimed down.
Stanley County took advantage, as Schweitzer powered his way into the end zone to make it 26-16 Buffs at halftime.
“Our boys did a nice job. We had two plays called because we knew that if we didn’t get in, we were going to do something else,” Foth said, adding that a delay of game occurred when one of his players was trying to get off the field but got held down by a De Smet player. “That’s what started the altercation back and forth. That allowed for us to have one more untimed down from about a foot away, and our guys punched it in.”
After giving up a score to end the first half, the Bulldogs came out ready to play to begin the third quarter. They scored on a rushing touchdown just over two minutes into action, cutting their deficit to two.
But Foth’s team responded on the first play of their ensuing drive. From the shotgun, Zeeb threw it to a wide-open Bothwell for the 70-yard touchdown pass.
And just like that, the Buffs led 32-24 at the 9.5-minute mark.
“I was really hyped because I didn’t have too good of a game against Sully Buttes, but (tonight) was a good comeback for me,” Zeeb, who had two passing touchdowns Friday after throwing three interceptions versus the Chargers on Aug. 18 in Onida, said. “(Brendon) was wide open, and it was broken-down coverage.”
On a night where the Buffs had multiple big plays against the Bulldogs, their biggest came in the final two minutes of Friday’s game.
After Stanley County turned it over on downs, De Smet began its final drive on its 35.
Following a 48-yard throw from Carlson to Aughenbaugh and then a sack by Buffs sophomore linebacker Cash Richardson, it was second-and-long for the Bulldogs from Stanley County’s 27.
On the next play, Carlson scrambled to his right and heaved it toward the goal line, but his pass was intercepted inside the 10 by Schweitzer, who immediately fell to the ground after making the game-sealing pick.
The Buffs took a couple of kneel-downs and drained the remaining minute and 36 seconds. Ball game.
“I think about where the game’s at, where the time’s at,” Schweitzer said when asked about his clutch interception. “At the end of the game when there was just a couple of minutes left, I was sitting back more because I knew they were going to try to hit a deep ball. He did (throw) a deep ball, and it came right to me.”
Foth said Schweitzer is the team’s “Swiss Army knife,” and the senior proved that to be true Friday, tallying three rushing touchdowns to go along with his interception.
Schweitzer was Stanley County’s go-to option out of the backfield Friday after starting junior running back Colton Brady injured his shoulder against Sully Buttes — a game where Brady ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the first half on just seven carries.
Brady did not suit up for the Buffs on Friday.
“We run the ball a lot, and (Coach Foth) just shifted me back to running back,” Schweitzer said. “But we figured out what we were doing was working well, so we kind of just stuck with it. We were getting first downs (and) running the clock down while we were up, so why wouldn’t we just keep doing it?”
Even though he accounted for three rushing scores, Schweitzer said a majority of the credit goes to his offensive linemen.
Schweitzer runs it in from 4 yards away to extend the Buffs’ lead.2 PT conversion no good.Buffs 38-30 | 8:19 4Q#CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/yx8eNI1MR0— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) August 26, 2023
“The O-line was really good,” Schweitzer said. “I mean, you look at the size comparison, (De Smet’s) nose guard is like twice the size of our center. He’s still getting him pushed around, and we’re still getting yards off of it. And those tosses, our ends and backs are getting out there and making sure that everyone’s blocked up, so we can have big plays.”
The Buffs’ defense finished with four interceptions against De Smet. Zeeb was responsible for their third pick that came with nearly one and a half minutes left in the first half.
“We really saw the film this week, and we really got down all of their passes,” Zeeb said. “And pretty much, we were able to sit on everything he was throwing, and he had no idea where to go. We could do whatever we wanted with him.”
Both teams entered Friday’s game 1-0, and Stanley County avenged last year’s 36-7 loss to the Bulldogs in De Smet.
“We were all hyped up coming into this game because of how our game against them went last year,” Schweitzer said. “So we really wanted (to get) back at them.”
On top of beating the second-ranked team in 9B, Friday’s victory was extra special for the 9AA Buffs for a different reason.
Before the start of the game, a moment of silence was given in remembrance of River Ludemann — a 14-year-old teenager who passed away after being critically injured in a single car crash in May.
Ludemann was a talented horseman from the Fort Pierre area, and his older brother, Coy, is a sophomore lineman for the Buffs.
Both teams honored River during Friday’s game by wearing stickers on the back of their helmets with the initials LLR (“Live Like Riv”). Additionally, fans around Ole Williamson Field wore clothing with the same blue-green color as the helmet stickers.
“We were playing this game for someone, so there was a deeper meaning behind it,” Schweitzer said. “So I think it kind of motivated us a little bit more.”
Schweitzer explained what winning Friday’s game for River, Coy and the entire Ludemann family and Fort Pierre community meant to the Buffs.
“It’s a big thing for us,” Schweitzer said. “We all liked River. You know, it’s a big deal that it happened to him, and it means something to us (all).”
Foth said his team can build off Friday’s thrilling victory, but he also acknowledged that they are only two games into the season.
“For sure, we can build off this, but it’s still Week 2. You know, it’s still the second game of the year,” he said. “We know that we have to play better football. We had too many penalties tonight. We did turn the ball over, so hopefully, we can find ways to improve there and continue to get better. It’s a good win against a great opponent. It’s going to help us for our next games to come.”
Stanley County will try to keep its winning ways Friday when the Buffs travel to Dupree (1-1). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Zeeb explained how the Buffs can make it three straight wins to begin the season.
“Just keep practicing hard, watching a lot of film and don’t get too in over our heads,” he said. “Keep being energetic every game and be able to get wins.”
