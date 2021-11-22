The South Dakota Coyotes football team played the North Dakota State Bison in the Fargodome on Saturday. The Bison won 52-24.
The Bison jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Coyotes got on the board midway through the second quarter on a Mason Lorber field goal. The Bison took a 28-3 lead into halftime. The Coyotes outscored the Bison 14-10 in the third quarter to bring the game to 38-17 in favor of the Bison. The Bison responded with two touchdown runs to push their lead to 52-17. The Coyotes put the final points on the board when Carson Camp threw an eight-yard shovel pass to JJ Galbreath.
The Bison outgained the Coyotes 303-97 in rushing yards, and 522-293 in total yards. They held a 35:59 to 24:01 edge in time of possession.
Freshman quarterback Carson Camp led the Coyotes by completing 21 of 27 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Nate Thomas had 12 carries for 60 yards. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Carter Bell had the first punt return touchdown for the Coyotes since 2006. Senior defensive back Elijah Reed had 11 tackles, while senior linebacker Jacob Matthew had seven tackles and one fumble recovery.
The Bison were led by junior running back TaMerik Williams, who had 12 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jalen Bussey had five carries for 62 yards and one touchdown, while junior running back Kobe Johnson had 13 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Christian Watson had three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also had six catches for 61 yards. Sophomore quarterback Cam Miller completed 19 of 23 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown. Senior wide receiver Phoenix Sproles had two catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Bison were led by senior linebacker Jackson Hankey, who had six tackles and one fumble recovery. Senior linebacker Jasir Cox and senior safety Dawson Weber each had one forced fumble, while senior cornerback Destin Talbert each had one interception.
The Coyotes (7-4) will host the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) in the FCS Playoffs at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. This is the second FCS playoff game for USD, and their sixth NCAA playoff appearance overall. The DakotaDome has seen three NCAA Division II playoffs games, but none since 1986. The winner will face the Bison (10-1) on Dec. 4. The Bison earned the bye week after winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They will have a home field advantage throughout the playoffs until the championship game in Frisco.
See Full Scoring Summaryfor USD/NDSU on page B3.
