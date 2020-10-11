The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took on the Brookings Bobcats on Friday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings in a rematch of last year’s Class 11AA State Championship game. The Bobcats avenged last season’s loss by defeating the Govs 21-14.
The Bobcats got on the board first when junior quarterback Jaxon Bowes connected with senior wide receiver Max Struck on a six yard touchdown. The Govs responded with two touchdown drives that were both ended by touchdown runs by senior running back Maguire Raske. A 31 yard field goal by Brookings senior Keegan Fields made the game 14-10 going into halftime.
Field connected on another field goal in the third quarter, this time from 32 yards out, to make the game 14-13 in favor of the Govs. The Govs drove down the field late in the third quarter, but they were stopped at the goal line. On the ensuing drive, Bowes connected with Fields on a 78 yard touchdown pass. The Bobcats went up 21-14 after converting on a two-point conversion. The Govs could not answer back, and the Bobcats held on for the win.
