Junior gymnast Aubre Westover and junior wrestler Regan Bollweg were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 20-25.
Here are their nominations:
Westover scored a career high of 8.225 on beam at the recent Pierre Invitational to help the Governors gymnastics team score a season high team score of 137.175. Westover has a very upbeat attitude in the gym and continues to encourage the rest of the team.
Bollweg had a fantastic week for the Governors wrestling squad. He went 6-0 in dual competition. He was the unsung hero of the Brandon Valley dual after he bested Dominic Tucker, 5-1. Tucker had previously beaten Bollweg. That match flipped the dual in Pierre’s favor. On Friday night, Bollweg kept up his winning ways by defeating last year’s 195 pound State Champion and previously undefeated Owen Warren of Yankton, 3-2. On Saturday, Bollweg was in cruise control. He collected two more pins, a forfeit, and an 8-4 decision. Bollweg’s efforts really helped the Governors cap off an amazing week of duals. The Govs were 6-0 in dual competition.
