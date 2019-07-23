Pierre Bombers

The Pierre Bombers 10U team won their second straight State Youth Baseball Championship at Cadwell Park in Mitchell this past weekend. Pictured are: (front row, l to r) Carter Schiefelbein, Eli Anderson, Parker O’Bryan, Bryant Zeeb, Sutton Sonnenschein; (back row, l to r) Hudson Stoeser, Hayden Heier, Cooper Terwilliger, Wesley Wittler, Will Danburg. Coaches not pictured are Spencer O’Bryan, Jim Terwilliger, Jeff Danburg, Tyler Stoeser and Derek Schiefelbein.

 Courtesy Angie Danburg

The Pierre 10U Bombers topped off their season with a trip to the State Youth Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell this past weekend. The Bombers entered the tournament looking to defend their State championship from last season.

The Bombers started the tournament on Friday by beating the Sioux Falls Sox in dominating fashion, 12-0. They defeated the Harrisburg Cowmen on Saturday afternoon via a 10-0 score. The Bombers faced the Watertown Mad Bombers under the lights thanks to a rain delay earlier in the day. They earned the 3-0 victory to advance to Sunday’s semifinals against the Harrisburg MAG. The Bombers defeated the Harrisburg MAG in last season’s championship game. They used solid defense and pitching to win the game 6-3 to advance to the championship game. The Bombers faced Brandon Valley Black in the championship game. Both teams battled, but the Bombers held on for a 10-8 victory to repeat as State Champions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments