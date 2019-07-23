The Pierre 10U Bombers topped off their season with a trip to the State Youth Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell this past weekend. The Bombers entered the tournament looking to defend their State championship from last season.
The Bombers started the tournament on Friday by beating the Sioux Falls Sox in dominating fashion, 12-0. They defeated the Harrisburg Cowmen on Saturday afternoon via a 10-0 score. The Bombers faced the Watertown Mad Bombers under the lights thanks to a rain delay earlier in the day. They earned the 3-0 victory to advance to Sunday’s semifinals against the Harrisburg MAG. The Bombers defeated the Harrisburg MAG in last season’s championship game. They used solid defense and pitching to win the game 6-3 to advance to the championship game. The Bombers faced Brandon Valley Black in the championship game. Both teams battled, but the Bombers held on for a 10-8 victory to repeat as State Champions.
