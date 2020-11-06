Pierre T.F. Riggs senior outside hitter Raegan Wiebe and senior tight end Aaron Booth were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 26-31. Here are their nominations:
Wiebe has shown tremendous leadership on the court over the past couple of weeks. She has helped the team capture a couple of much needed wins. Weibe’s coaches thought she showed some mental toughness throughout the three close matches that the Govs lost. Wiebe is swinging aggressively at the net, but she also poses a threat in the back row with her confidence in her attack. Her serving has been a great strength leading the team in attempts and aces. Over the last four matches, Wiebe has served 49 times, scoring on six aces and zero errors. At the net, she had gone 144-for-155, with 49 kills. The coaches have left Wiebe on the court the past couple of matches to play all the way around. She has made some great defensive plays to keep the Govs in long rallies.
Booth had a great game for the Govs in their Class 11AA quarterfinal win against Mitchell last Thursday night. He caught the game-tying 30-yard touchdown pass, and the game-winning 20-yard touchdown pass shortly after to push the Govs through to the semifinals. Most of Booth’s catches are touchdowns. He is one of the most sure-handed kids around. It is great to see his hard work and dedication throughout the year pay off in some big moments on the field. He has embraced the role he has earned this season, and has been a steady presence at wide receiver. Booth’s coaches are very thankful to have him catching passes for the team.
