Carter Karst

Pierre's Carter Karst watches his tee shot on the sixth hole at Lee Park Golf Course during the Hub City Invitational Tuesday. 

 John Davis/American News

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team saw action on Tuesday at the Aberdeen Central Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen. 12 complete teams and 67 golfers competed in Tuesday’s tournament.

As a team, the Govs placed third with a score of 352. Aberdeen Roncalli finished in fourth place with a score of 358, while Watertown finished in second place with a score of 330. Aberdeen Central won their own invitational by finishing with a score of 323.

The Govs had three athletes place in the top 20. Seventh grader Nick Bothun placed seventh with a score of 83, while senior Carter Karst placed 13th with a score of 87. Junior Zain Baus finished in 19th place with a score of 89. Junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 93, while senior Grady Klundt finished with a score of 94. Seventh grader Luke Olson rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 99.

Aberdeen Central senior Ethan Vikander won the Aberdeen Central Invitational by finishing with a score of 73, which was four strokes better than Huron sophomore Landon Roberts.

The Govs golf team will next see action at the Sturgis Invite at Boulder Canyon Country Club in Sturgis. Tee time is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT.

Full Results for Pierre golfers at Aberdeen Central Invitational

(place, athlete/team, score)

Team Results

3, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 352

Individual Results

7, Nick Bothun, 83

13, Carter Karst, 87

19, Zain Baus, 89

28, Raef Briggs, 93

29, Grady Klundt, 94

36, Luke Olson, 99

