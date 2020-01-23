This edition of the Athlete Q and A is with Pierre bowler Jared Erickson, who has been making waves in the bowling community with numerous high scores. The Capital Journal caught up with Erickson this week to discuss his bowling prowess.
Q: How long have you been bowling?
A: I started bowling in leagues when I was in the third grade, so that puts it at about 16 years.
Q: What are some of your recent successes that you want people to know about?
A: The biggest success I’ve had recently is I had the highest average in the whole state of South Dakota last season. I averaged 241 for something like 120 games.
Q: To what do you attribute your bowling success?
A: I attribute my success to my parents. They never forced anything on me when I was younger, and they just wanted me to have fun and do my best. They also instilled the work ethic that it takes to get better. I would ask my mom to take me bowling almost every day after school during the years I couldn’t drive. Another person that helped me tremendously was my college coach, JJ Mastny. My knowledge and understanding of bowling grew so much when I went to college.
Q: What is your favorite place to bowl? Does where you bowl even matter?
A: I’d say there are four places that are my favorites. They are the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., the Bowling Plaza at South Pointe Casino in Las Vegas, 30 Bowl in Fremont, Neb., and finally, the Lariat Lanes here in Pierre. The first two are very large state-of-the-art bowling centers that some of the biggest tournaments in the world are held at. The last two are the centers that I’ve spent the most time in. They have been the two places I’ve called my home bowling centers. When it comes down to it, it doesn’t really matter where you bowl. Every lane is 60 feet from foul line to the head pin. It’s just a matter of getting comfortable in that environment.
Q: When you’re not bowling, what are some of your other hobbies/interests?
A: When I’m not bowling, you usually can still find me at Lariat Lanes. I work out there full time. I’m a big sports fan. I love baseball and college football. The Minnesota Twins and Pierre Trappers are my teams for baseball. My college football team is the Oklahoma Sooners. If I’m not at the bowling alley, you could probably find me watching a sporting event somewhere.
