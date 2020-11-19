Pierre T.F. Riggs student Gracelyn Bowman was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:
In the last couple of weeks, Bowman, a freshman horn player, has become a member of the big band on piano and drumline on cymbals. She is playing those instruments without any prior knowledge. Bowman knew that she wanted to be involved. Instead of being frustrated after her first practices at both activities, Bowman took the challenge and came back this week well prepared and willing to keep learning and working. She has also committed to trying for All-State Band, which requires additional work on her part. Bowman has shown she is talented and eager to work hard.
