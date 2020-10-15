The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys soccer team and girls tennis team were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct 5-10. Here are their nominations:
The Govs boys golf team finished their season with a seventh place finish at the State Tournament. This was the best finish for the team at a large event. The players handled an extremely tough challenge in Willow Run that had over 30 percent of the players shoot over 100. Eighth grader Sawyer Sonnenschein finished tied for 20th place. Nick Bothun finished in 29th place after shooting a 79 on the second day, which was one of his best tournament scores of the year. Luke Olson finished in 36th place with some resilient play and some stretches of great gold. It was a whole team effort. Starters on the team include Jonathan Lyons, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Luke Olson, Nick Bothun, Jack Bartlett and Lincoln Houska. Reserves on the team include Andy Gordon, Dawson Getz, Shawn Vanliere and Carter Gordon.
After placing ninth last year at the State Tournament, the Govs girls put in the time and effort it takes to make incredible improvements this season. They placed third as a team. Their dedication and ambition is admirable, and is what drives them forward as a team. Many coaches took the time to compliment how well these girls placed not only as a team, but as individuals, as many of the girls placed well individually in their flights. Not only are these ladies impressive athletes who are dedicated to doing their best on the court, but these are also impressive students who balanced their school responsibilities, sometimes between matches in order to keep grades up and be the best student they can be. This is an impressive group of ladies that are very deserving of the accomplishments they’ve achieved this season. Athletes on the girls tennis team include Kara Weiss, Sydney Tedrow, Marlee Shorter, Jocelyn Corrales, Kourtney Walti, Gracie Zeeb, Carissa Ott and Caitlin Ott.
