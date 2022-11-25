Trey Lewis, Lucas Chamberlin
Pierre's Trey Lewis, left, and Lucas Chamberlin practice their wrestling form during practice on Nov. 15.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

As a new season rapidly approaches, the Pierre boys wrestlers are preparing themselves for another strong run at the state tournament.

On Nov. 15, the Govs practiced on fundamentals to get everyone up to speed. That first week included two practices a day, conditioning workouts in the morning and then “technique” drills after school.

Shawn Lewis
Pierre boys wrestling head coach Shawn Lewis demonstrates during practice on Nov. 15.
Deegan Houska
Pierre's Deegan Houska, left, placed second at in the 152-pound division at state last season.
Josh Rydberg, Lucas Colman
Pierre's Josh Rydberg, left, and Lucas Colman during the Govs' practice on Nov. 15.
Ethan Martinmaas, Rylan Shrake
Pierre's Ethan Martinmaas, left, practices taking down his teammate Rylan Shrake on Nov. 15.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

