As a new season rapidly approaches, the Pierre boys wrestlers are preparing themselves for another strong run at the state tournament.
On Nov. 15, the Govs practiced on fundamentals to get everyone up to speed. That first week included two practices a day, conditioning workouts in the morning and then “technique” drills after school.
“So really tire them out, physically expend them, train their brain in the morning, and then just try and sharpen things up in the afternoon,” head coach Shawn Lewis said during Nov. 15’s practice.
Lewis shared how the team’s practices had gone up until that point.
“So far, so good,” he said. “We’re kind of working our football players back in. We try to give them a few days to recoup their body and get healed up.”
Of those football players Lewis mentioned is senior Gavin Stotts, who recently helped Pierre win its sixth-straight 11AA state championship as an offensive lineman and linebacker.
When asked what it’s like transitioning from football to wrestling, Stotts said getting into wrestling shape is “a whole different animal.”
“Wrestling, just constant movement. You’re constantly going,” Stotts said during practice on Nov. 15. “Football, you got a couple breaks in between plays, you got a little bit of time. For wrestling, just constant. Go, go, go. You got to make sure your body is ready to handle all that.”
At last season’s state final, Pierre placed fifth in the Class A standings and third in duals. Overall, the Govs had 10 wrestlers place and three finished third or higher in their respective divisions — Alex Oedekoven (third at 106), Blake Judson (second at 138) and Deegan Houska (second at 152).
“I’m pretty motivated to win it this year,” Houska said. “First, got to make it there, though.”
The senior, who also played linebacker for Pierre, explained how he can find himself atop of the podium this season.
“I’m really just looking at my mechanics and my technique,” Houska said. “I’m really explosive (on) my feet, so that really helps. And I just need to improve being on top and keeping them on the mat this year…”
Stotts finished in seventh place at state in the 195-pound weight class. He shared how he can improve on that mark.
“I just gotta keep working, working on my technique, making sure I’m in the best shape I can try and stay healthy,” Stotts said. “Go out there and wrestle hard for my team and do as good as I can.”
Stotts added that he’ll either compete in the 195 or 220 division this season.
“I just want to go wherever it’s going to help the team best win this year,” he said.
Luckily for the Govs, they have a lot of experienced wrestlers returning. Lewis said each wrestler will have at least two to four years under his belt from 145 to heavyweight, so a state title is a real possibility.
“I think we’re a top-three team in the state both in dual and individual,” Lewis added. “Just kind of got to see how things shake out, who can steer away from injuries and illnesses and, ultimately, have a good (state) tournament. But I definitely think we’re one of the teams in the mix coming into the year.”
But if Pierre wants to reach the mountaintop, it needs to have accountability across the board and “push each other in the weight room,” according to Lewis.
“We’ve got a formula. We’ve been there before. We know what it takes,” Lewis said. “These guys have seen it, so it’s just a matter of getting it done.”
The Govs open their season in a North Dakota wrestling tournament at Mandan Middle School on Dec. 2-3.
Lewis said they start with this tournament because it guarantees seven matches against some of the best teams from both of the Dakotas.
“Plus, (the North Dakota schools), they have about a week of practice up on us, so they start their season a week earlier,” he continued. “So it just forces us to get ready that much faster.”
It also provides the Govs with an early litmus test.
“It definitely determines our overall goal and, overall, how we could do (this year),” Houska said. “It’s good to go out there, though. Some of those matches won’t matter because it’s not in-state. But it’s good to get out and get some competition because we’ll be grinding in here for two weeks, beating up each other. And it feels good to go up and beat some other kids up.”
But until then, Lewis wants his wrestlers to focus on a few things in practices leading up to their season opener.
“Just keep progressing and just start to get into wrestling shape,” he said. “Start to buy into what we’re doing, start to get out of football mode a little bit — and I don’t mean that in any sort of negative way. But it’s just that it’s a different sport with a different preparation. So we got to kind of get out of that and really start to train our minds and our bodies in the correct fashion for us.”
