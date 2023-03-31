Since Keely Bracelin took over as the Stanley County girls basketball head coach in 2020, the program has been on a steady incline to increased success. And this season was no different.
The Buffaloes finished with a 6-15 record and sixth in the Class A Region 6 standings — the most wins since 2013-14 (8).
After going winless the year prior, Stanley County tallied one victory in Bracelin’s first season (2020-21) and then three the following year.
“I am super proud of the way that they have improved over the last three years,” Bracelin said Wednesday. “I think it's important for us to remember where we came from but, also, keep an eye on where we're going. And this season was definitely a step in the right direction.”
The Buffs’ head coach explained how her girls have gotten to this point where they racked up as many wins as the previous four seasons combined.
“I think it's just taken time. It's taken them to come into the offseason. It's taken them to realize how much work they truly have to put in,” she said. “You know, there's a couple of games in there that we should have won and we didn’t because we just didn't bring our best.”
Bracelin continued.
“I think it's just developing this winning mentality, knowing that they can win and eventually, getting to the point, not necessarily expecting to win, but someone's going to have to work really hard to beat us today,” she said. “And so, it's just been a change of mindset for these girls.”
But despite a program with a long track record of losing, the Buffs weren’t surprised how this year unfolded. Their preseason goal was to win 5-to-10 games.
Mission accomplished.
Junior guard Mattie Duffy expressed what it meant to her and the girls to see their goal come to fruition.
“We've had the same team since we were freshmen, and we've been working hard the last couple of years. So it was really cool to see that come to light,” she said.
Stanley County’s season came to a close when the sixth-seeded Buffs fell to No. 3 Dupree, 54-17, in the Region 6A Quarterfinals at Mobridge-Pollock High School on Feb. 24.
“I feel like we didn't really prepare ourselves for who we were going up against,” Duffy said. “Because we don't have a lot of experience in the postseason, but, hopefully, that changes.”
Duffy added that game didn’t overshadow what all her team had already accomplished.
“I don't think it did because we had a lot of other moments that we’re definitely better than that game. And we try to use those to motivate us instead of the negative things,” she said.
Bracelin’s team recorded their first win at Herreid-Selby Area (48-44) on Dec. 30 after five-straight losses to begin the year. Less than a week later, Stanley County went on a three-game winning streak, tallying victories at McLaughlin (49-36) on Jan. 5, versus Aberdeen Christian (40-26) at the Redfield Holiday Classic on Jan. 7 and then at Philip (33-31) on Jan. 9.
The Buffs haven’t done that since 2008-09, according to Bracelin, and Duffy said that stretch was “one of the highest points” of the season.
“It gives us a lot of confidence and just shows us, ‘Hey, we can play with any team as long as we do our best,’” Duffy added. “And it can help motivate us for next year, definitely.”
Along with seeing her team record more wins this season, Bracelin also saw them improve in areas that caused Stanley County more trouble in seasons prior.
“I saw a lot of good things out of these girls,” she said. “A lot of — they're willing to get a little bit scrappier and on the floor, and I'm excited to push that harder in the next season. I got girls that are looking to score now, and that was a big, big issue for us, was just not having girls that just want to score. And I'm finally starting to see that, so that's good.”
Overall, Stanley County scored 36.8 points per game while its opponents averaged 52.6 points. The Buffs tallied a season in scoring against Crow Creek on Jan. 26 when they beat the Chieftains, 60-52, at Parkview Gym.
To compare, Stanley County put up 36.0 points per contest and allowed 53.8 points last year.
Bracelin also saw her girls increase their basketball IQ in 2022-23.
“They're so much more knowledgeable than they were last year and the year before,” she said.
But for the Buffs’ head coach, she will be losing two senior starters that played a vital role in her team’s success this season — guard Alejandra Juarez and forward Kori Gabriel.
“Alejandra was definitely a vocal leader, and, really, Kori was, too. They played and did things in games that were really unexpected, and they filled in roles from the year before that I wasn't — didn't really know what to think coming into the season,” Bracelin said. “But they really stepped up in a big way.”
Bracelin shared what she will be looking for to fill in her two veterans’ shoes.
“I think I'm really gonna need a vocal leader next year because those two were that,” Bracelin said. “And those two, they just brought a lot of energy, energy to the practices and to games. So it's going to be more of the emotional side of things that I'm gonna need girls to step up and fill in.”
Even with Gabriel and Juarez graduating, Duffy has even loftier expectations for Stanley County in 2023-24. She said the team’s goals for next season are to get 10 wins or be right around .500, as well as finishing in the top-half of their region.
“I'm really excited for next year's team,” she said. “We are losing a couple of seniors that we’ll definitely miss, but I think we'll be able to replace them okay. A couple of girls coming off the bench have a lot of varsity experience, so, hopefully, we're pretty confident next year.”
As she prepares for her final run with the Buffs, the junior guard shared some areas of her game that she will be working on during the offseason.
“Definitely just getting quicker and having a better shot, so that I can help translate that to the game,” Duffy said. “I know a couple of us have already been working really hard this spring to prepare for next season.”
But Bracelin wants all of her girls to participate in the offseason grind, as Stanley County looks to take another step forward as a program next year.
“Gotta get in the gym a lot more than they already have been. They got to get in the weight room, they got to get bigger and stronger. And we got to do a lot of things in the offseason,” she said. “I think they learned that there's some things in-season that I can't fix for them because they didn't come in during the offseason. I'm going to be getting them into some summer camps and leagues and things like that, so they can continue to play this summer.”
