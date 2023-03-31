Mattie Duffy

Stanley County's Mattie Duffy tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals against Todd County on Jan. 31 at Parkview Gym. The Buffs lost to the Falcons, 52-43.

 Tom Plooster

Since Keely Bracelin took over as the Stanley County girls basketball head coach in 2020, the program has been on a steady incline to increased success. And this season was no different.

The Buffaloes finished with a 6-15 record and sixth in the Class A Region 6 standings — the most wins since 2013-14 (8).

Rachael Runge

Stanley County's Rachael Runge racked up three steals versus the Falcons.
Kaysen Magee
Stanley County's Kaysen Magee guards a Gregory player.
Alejandra Juarez

Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez scored 10 points versus Todd County.
Morgan Hoffman
Stanley County's Morgan Hoffman recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals against Gregory on Jan. 24 at Parkview Gym. The Buffs fell to the Gorillas, 71-49.

