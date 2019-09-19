Senior dancer Paige Brandt and junior tight end/defensive end Regan Bollweg were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here is their nominations:
Brandt is the only four year team member. She has been working hard all season to improve technique. Brandt has been a true team leader by helping the girls stay focused and pushing them to work harder at each practice. Brandt not only works hard at dance team practice, but she also puts in practice time for sideline football cheerleading. The dance team is lucky to have such great senior leadership.
Bollweg started off the homecoming football game with a huge play, taking a pass 79 yards for a touchdown. He also had another 41 yard catch in the game. Bollweg has done a great job coming in and earning spots on both sides of the ball. He has been a dependable, hard-working player in both roles. Bollweg has a great attitude and leads by example on the field. The football team is very thankful to have Bollweg on the team. They are proud of his efforts in this young season.
