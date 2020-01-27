Around 500 wrestlers, including over 150 athletes from the Capital City area, saw action at the Brooks Monfore Heart of a Champion Tournament at Riggs Gymnasium on Sunday. 82 teams from all around South Dakota came to the event.
Several area athletes won their respective weight classes. For Governor Wrestling, Asher Spoehr, Tayson Mitchell, Gable Uhrig, Bode Minder, Tallen Lightfield, Trevin Tieszen, Jyles Auble, Tug Mikel, Lincoln Schoenhard, Ethan Martinmaas, Chance Carda, Elijah Boutchee, Aubrey Fischer and Ellie Olivier placed first in their weight classes. Stanley County’s Case Kolda and Addison Olson won their weight classes. For Sully Buttes, Austin Jacquot, Tahnie Yellow Hawk and Natellia Spotted Horse came out on top.
The Brooks Monfore Heart of a Champion Tournament is held annually at Riggs Gymnasium in honor of Brooks Monfore, who was an outstanding wrestler for the Governors wrestling program. Monfore passed away in 2012 after a battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
