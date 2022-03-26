Buchholz headlines Class B honorees

The Class B All-State Girls Basketball Team was announced on Friday. The team is selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. No Sully Buttes Chargers or Lyman Raiders were selected to an All-State team.
Leading the way for the First Team is De Smet senior Kennadi Buchholz, who was named the Class B Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Buchholz averaged 20.4 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. The other First Team selections were White River senior Maleighya Estes, Corsica-Stickney junior Avery Broughton, Aberdeen Roncalli senior Madelyn Bragg, Viborg-Hurley junior Coral Mason and Ethan senior Hannah Bartscher.
Second Team honorees are Aberdeen Christian junior Mallory Miller, Colman-Egan senior Mackenzie Hemmer, Bridgewater-Emery senior Julia Weber, Aberdeen Roncalli senior Morgan Fiedler, Corsica-Stickney senior Rachel Gerlach and Viborg-Hurley Denae Mach. Third Team honorees are Faith senior Kaycee Groves, Castlewood junior Maddie Horn, Faulkton Area senior Isabel Aesoph, Herreid/Selby Area senior Kendell Sawinsky, Gaville-Volin senior Molly Larson and Gregory junior Jessy Jo VanDerWerff.
Broughton is a four-time All-State selection, while Buchholz is a three-time All-State selection. Two-time All-State selections include Estes, Bragg and Bartscher. The 2022 season ended when Viborg-Hurley defeated De Smet 58-53 in the State Championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.