Pierre’s Clay Hindman won the bull riding portion of competition at the Fifth Annual Buckin on the River last year. This year's event was cancelled on Wednesday.

The 2020 Buckin on the River bull riding and rodeo event that takes place near the Oahe Days Arts and Music Festival in June was cancelled on Wednesday due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel like holding off on this year’s event is not only for the best interest in the community, our help and our cowboys, as well as our sponsors,” Buckin’ on the River organizers Blake Paxton and Matt Clair said in a news release. “We realize the volatility of the businesses in not only our community, but throughout the great state of South Dakota. We feel as if it is more important to us within the Buckin On The River Organization, to retain our sponsor’s employees vs. donating to our event. Along with that we rely heavily on the Ag sector as part of our sponsors and understand the pressure that our producers are under at this time. This has not been an easy decision to make but it is one that needed to be done sooner than later.”

Paxton and Clair told the Capital Journal that they understand the pressure that the state is under. They also realize that the Buckin on the River event is something that many people in the area look forward to. Therefore, they pledge to bring the event back in 2021.

“We promise to bring you one heck of a show in 2021,” the organizers said. “We are going to celebrate in 2021, and make it one of the biggest best shows in the country. We take a lot of pride in bringing the public a great show, and we aim to do that in 2021.”

Buckin’ on the River will still do drawings for merchandise, and will also have merchandise for sale. You can reach them on the Buckin’ on the River FaceBook page. Any questions or concerns can be directed to Blake Paxton, who can be reached at 605-220-2278.

