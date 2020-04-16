The 2020 Buckin on the River bull riding and rodeo event that takes place near the Oahe Days Arts and Music Festival in June was cancelled on Wednesday due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel like holding off on this year’s event is not only for the best interest in the community, our help and our cowboys, as well as our sponsors,” Buckin’ on the River organizers Blake Paxton and Matt Clair said in a news release. “We realize the volatility of the businesses in not only our community, but throughout the great state of South Dakota. We feel as if it is more important to us within the Buckin On The River Organization, to retain our sponsor’s employees vs. donating to our event. Along with that we rely heavily on the Ag sector as part of our sponsors and understand the pressure that our producers are under at this time. This has not been an easy decision to make but it is one that needed to be done sooner than later.”
Paxton and Clair told the Capital Journal that they understand the pressure that the state is under. They also realize that the Buckin on the River event is something that many people in the area look forward to. Therefore, they pledge to bring the event back in 2021.
“We promise to bring you one heck of a show in 2021,” the organizers said. “We are going to celebrate in 2021, and make it one of the biggest best shows in the country. We take a lot of pride in bringing the public a great show, and we aim to do that in 2021.”
Buckin’ on the River will still do drawings for merchandise, and will also have merchandise for sale. You can reach them on the Buckin’ on the River FaceBook page. Any questions or concerns can be directed to Blake Paxton, who can be reached at 605-220-2278.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.