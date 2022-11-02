It wasn’t easy, but Stanley County volleyball defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 3-1, in the Region 6A Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The No. 3 Buffs won sets one, two and four, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19, respectively, to give them their first playoff win since nearly two years ago on Nov. 3, 2020. This is also the program’s first postseason victory under second-year head coach Stephanie Huber.
“Definitely excited for the girls, proud of the girls,” Huber said. “For myself, I'm just glad that they wanted the win and went out and got it.”
As a team, Stanley County finished with 47 kills, 18 aces and three blocks. Junior Cadence Hand imposed her will offensively, leading her team with 14 kills while tallying three aces.
“Cadence has been working a lot on placing the ball,” Huber said. “And when she was up there hitting, she was able to place the ball very well. And overall, when she was up at the net, she did amazing, and she was almost unstoppable.”
Senior Grace Sargent also had a solid outing with 13 kills and two blocks, and sophomore Morgan Hoffman had a team-high five aces.
Every set was tight, competitive and back-and-forth. But the first two never seemed too far out of reach for the Buffs.
In set one, Stanley County opened with a quick 5-1 lead over the sixth-seeded Braves. But Cheyenne responded by taking an 8-6 lead, forcing a Buffs timeout.
Stanley County didn’t get back in front until it was 19-17 Buffs, and Huber’s team never looked back, winning the set on an ace.
The second set wasn’t that much different. After trading leads throughout, Stanley County took a late 20-19 lead and then finished the set on a 6-1 run to put itself in prime position for the sweep.
“I played a couple different girls, so I think that definitely had an impact in the first two sets,” Huber said. “But I think they — mentally — were just in it. Those first two games, they knew that they wanted to go out and get a sweep if we could.”
But the momentum quickly shifted towards Cheyenne in the third set.
The Braves jumped out to an 18-9 lead at one point, as the Buffs suddenly didn’t look like themselves. Stanley County would end up almost cutting that deficit in half, but it was too little too late.
Cheyenne won the set, 25-21.
“Honestly, our passes were the downfall in that third set,” Huber said. “We weren't getting those good passes, so we weren't getting those good hits. We didn't have as many kills in the third set as like the fourth set or even the second set.”
In set four, both teams started out trading leads multiple times. But then the Braves found their groove, and Stanley County found itself in another deep hole, this time 16-10.
Huber immediately called a timeout to talk to her team.
“They knew that if we lost, we were done. They didn't want to be done,” she said to her Buffs, who secured their first winning regular in six years. “And I reiterated that to them and told them, ‘Hey, we gotta fight to continue (on).’ And it clicked for them that they wanted to keep playing. They wanted to keep fighting and keep going on.”
Hand said herself that, at that moment, the match was beginning to feel like last year’s home first-round playoff loss to Dupree. She and her teammates were determined to not let history repeat itself.
“I definitely felt it, and I was just like, ‘We cannot do this again,’” Hand added. “So I know that we had to push, and everybody knew what we had to do to do it.”
The Buffs eventually evened things up at 18 a piece. After Cheyenne scored, Stanley County played arguably its best stretch of volleyball that night for the remainder of the set.
The Buffs would end up scoring seven consecutive points, and won the match on this kill by sophomore Brylee Kafka.
FINAL:@Stanley_County moves on to the Region 6A Semifinals after winning set 4, 25-19. #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/qvdaD0dAjy— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) November 2, 2022
“Their mentality for those last few points completely changed, and they started to play as the team that we were in the middle of the beginning of the season,” Huber said.
Before Tuesday, Stanley County previously swept Cheyenne, 3-0, during its triangular event on Oct. 8. Part of the reason why this time around was a bit closer was because the Braves’ primary offensive attack is tips instead of kills.
Huber said her team’s defense was positioned so far back that they weren’t ready to adequately defend Cheyenne’s tips over the net.
“We definitely had to adjust our defense quite a bit because we're used to playing teams that are going to hit it hard on us,” Sargent said. “And so, we've been playing a perimeter defense where we're kind of more spread out. But since they started tipping, we had to kind of adjust and start sucking in a little bit more.”
Sargent explained how the Buffs used that momentum from the 7-0 run in the fourth set to carry them to victory.
“(We were) celebrating every point because those last few points were kills and blocks, and they weren't mistakes or anything. And so just being able to get energy off of our like big points and just keep that energy lasting,” she said. “Because once we get good kills, good blocks, things like that, our energy boosts way up. And if we can feed off of that for a while, then that's how we're successful.”
With the win, Stanley County (14-12) advances to the Region 6A semifinals.
So how will the Buffs celebrate?
“I'm probably gonna go eat ice cream,” Sargent said. “That's what we usually do. (We) get McDonald's and go get ice cream.”
The celebration won’t last long, though, as Stanley County will hit the road for a date with No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock (25-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Tigers swept the Buffs, 2-0, at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament on Sept. 17. But Huber’s team knows that anything can happen in the playoffs.
“The seniors, especially Cory and Olivia, who have been starting for the last three years, they know what's ahead, and they know that we can do it,” Huber said. “So I know that they want to go out and give everything, so I think they kind of like we could give it all and lose it all at the same time.”
