It wasn’t easy, but Stanley County volleyball defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 3-1, in the Region 6A Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Cadence Hand

Cadence Hand led the Buffs with 14 kills against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the Region 6A Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The No. 3 Buffs won sets one, two and four, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19, respectively, to give them their first playoff win since nearly two years ago on Nov. 3, 2020. This is also the program’s first postseason victory under second-year head coach Stephanie Huber.

Reese Hand

Stanley County's Reese Hand while playing Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the Region 6A Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Reese Hand

Grace Sargent

Stanley County's Grace Sargent finished with 13 kills and two blocks against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the Region 6A Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Kori Gabriel

Senior Kori Gabriel during Stanley County's win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the Region 6A Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

