The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played against the Philip Scotties in the consolation championship game of the Jones County Invitational Tournament at the Howard Thune Auditorium in Murdo on Tuesday afternoon.
The Buffs, who beat the Scotties earlier in the season, picked up right where they left off in the first quarter. They outscored the Scotties 24-10 in the first. The Buffs extended that lead to 44-18 at halftime, and 60-21 after three quarters. With starters taking a seat, and bench players getting valuable experience, the Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Scotties 16-10 in the fourth quarter. The Buffs came away with a 76-31 victory to claim the consolation championship.
The Buffs were led by the trio of junior forward Nathan Cook, sophomore guard Lathan Prince and senior forward Slater Tople. Cook had a game high 20 points, while Prince had 15 points. Tople added 11 points. Junior forward Keldon Fitzgerald was the lone Scotties player to score in double figures. He had ten points. Freshman guard Cass Finn had eight points off the bench. No other Scotties player had more than three points. The 76 points that the Buffs scored was the most they’ve scored since Dec. 19, when they scored 71 points against the Scotties at a game at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre.
The Bennett County Warriors took seventh place after defeating the Colome Cowboys 58-37. The White River Tigers won their 14th Jones County Invitational Tournament in the past 15 years after defeating the Lyman Raiders 88-51. The Kadoka Area Kougars were up 38-28 on the Jones County Coyotes in the third quarter of the third place game as of the writing of this story.
The Buffs (6-5) will have a lengthy break before they play the Sully Buttes Chargers (5-1) next Tuesday at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT.
