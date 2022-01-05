Purchase Access

Stanley County athletic director Bruce Bresee announced Thursday's doubleheader against the McLaughlin Mustangs is postponed due to COVID-19 and other illnesses. Other dates are being explored.

One solution being explored is to play the girls’ game on Feb. 10 in Fort Pierre, and the boys’ game in McLaughlin on Feb. 17. The Capital Journal will provide any updates once they are received.

