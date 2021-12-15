Stanley County's Carlie O'Conner looks for a teammate to pass to during a game against the Chamberlain Cubs on Dec. 7. O'Conner and the Buffs fell 64-24 in their game against the Winner Warriors on Tuesday.
The Stanley County Buffaloes girls and boys basketball teams saw action on Tuesday night against the Winner Warriors in Winner.
The girls varsity game saw the Warriors win 64-24. The Warriors jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead. They increased that lead to 43-8 at halftime. The Buffs girls responded by outscoring the Warriors 10-9 in the third quarter, but the Warriors remained with a 52-18 lead. The Warriors put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 12-6 in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Bella Swedlund led the Warriors with 28 points, while senior center Jordyn Sosa led the Buffs with eight points.
The boys varsity game saw the Warriors win 55-36. The Warriors held an 18-8 lead in the first quarter. They increased that lead to 32-10 at halftime. The Buffs boys, like their female counterparts before them, outscored the Warriors in the third quarter. The Buffs scored 12 points to just seven for the Warriors, but the Warriors remained with a 39-22 lead. The Warriors put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Buffs 16-14 in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Blake Volmer led the Warriors with 21 points. Senior guard Lathan Prince had 14 points to lead the Buffs. Fellow senior guard Cormac Duffy added 12 points.
The Winner girls (1-1) will next see action on Thursday against the Burke Cougars (0-1) in Burke. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Warriors boys and girls will play a doubleheader against the West Central Trojans on Friday in Winner. The girls varsity game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the boys game to follow. Both Trojan teams enter with 2-0 records. The Winner boys (2-0) will end the week against the Sully Buttes Chargers (0-1) in Onida. Games are scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. CT.
The Stanley County girls (0-3) and boys (0-1) are next scheduled to host the Philip Scotties girls (1-1) and boys (0-1) in Fort Pierre on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs boys will end the week against the Miller Rustlers (0-2) in Miller on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.