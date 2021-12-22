Cormac Duffy
Stanley County senior guard Cormac Duffy, seen here in action against Philip on Dec. 16, led the Buffs with 21 points and 10 rebounds against the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo on Tuesday.

 Campea Photography

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys and girls basketball teams each saw action against the Jones County Coyotes in the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo on Tuesday.

The girls varsity game saw the Coyotes lead 15-7 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 30-16 at halftime, and 46-18 after three quarters. The Coyotes put the final touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 10-8 in the fourth quarter to win 56-26.

Junior forward Mallory Valburg led the Coyotes with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while junior guard Jadyn Jensen had 18 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with eight points.

The boys varsity game saw the Buffs take a 13-11 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 30-17 at halftime, and 45-31 after three quarters. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Coyotes 11-10 in the fourth quarter to win 56-41.

Senior guard Cormac Duffy led the Buffs with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while senior center Stran Scott had 17 points. Senior forward Kaylin Convey and sophomore forward Jett Nix each led the Coyotes with 10 points.

The Buffs girls are now 1-4, while the Buffs boys are 3-1. They will next see action against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates girls (2-2) and boys (1-1) in Highmore on Jan. 4. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard

