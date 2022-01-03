The Stanley County Buffaloes boys and girls basketball teams will play the Highmore Harrold Pirates in a doubleheader at the Hyde County Memorial Auditorium in Highmore on Tuesday. Varsity games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
The Buffs girls (1-4) average 37 points per game while giving up 57.6 points per game. Their combined opponent record is 16-13. The Buffs girls last played on Dec. 21. They lost 56-26 to the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo.
The Pirates girls (3-2) average 47.4 points per game while giving up 48.8 points per game. Their combined opponent record is 12-17. They defeated the Wessington Springs Spartans 47-36 last Wednesday in Wessington Springs.
Historically, the Buffs girls are 2-13 against the Pirates since 2007. The lone wins came in 2009 and 2008 during the Sam Ostarello era. The Pirates have won 12 straight games against the Buffs.
The Buffs boys (3-1) have won three straight games. They average 52.5 points per game while giving up 46.5 points per game. Their opponents’ combined record is 8-10. The Buffs boys defeated the Jones County Coyotes 56-41 in Murdo on Dec. 21.
The Pirates (1-2) have lost two straight games. They average 44 points per game while giving up 57.67 points per game. Their opponents’ combined record is 6-7. The Pirates lost 53-43 to Wessington Springs last Wednesday in Wessington Springs.
Historically, this has been a fairly even matchup, with the Buffs boys holding a 9-6 record since 2006. The Buffs and Pirates have split their last seven matchups, with the Pirates 59-56 in last season’s matchup in Fort Pierre.
