Stanley County started Thursday’s game against Dupree on shaky ground but pushed through to win their final regular season home game 3-2, taking sets two, three and five — 25-18, 25-16 and 15-11, respectively.
“We definitely started slow, but we picked up momentum once we started playing together like a team,” Head Coach Stephanie Huber said. “We definitely had some areas we needed to work on, such as the tips that kept coming over — we kept missing those. But overall, they fought for every point, and we came out on top.”
The Tigers opened the first set strong, going 6-1 straight away as the Buffs struggled to keep up with their opponents. But a brief rally brought the Buffs within striking range of taking control when they quickly added four points to the board, cutting Dupree’s momentum to a 6-5 lead.
And just as the Buffs looked poised to push forward, a block at the net moved the ball back to Dupree’s side of the court. Dupree maintained control and racked up points, entering the set’s second timeout leading 23-11.
Following the timeout, a lengthy back-and-forth volley ended with the Buffs taking control, breathing new life into the team as they began a five-point rally to stay alive. But the renewed momentum came a little too late as Dupree closed out the set, winning 25-16.
“I think we went in with confidence — I don’t think we had too much confidence — I just don’t think we were doing the right things that we needed to do to push through the first set,” senior Kori Gabriel said. “And that’s why it turned out the way it did.”
Senior Abby Wyly said the team got down on itself a few times but eventually pulled it together.
“After the first set, I was a little worried that we wouldn’t be able to pull it off,” she said. “But then we did, and I was really happy with that.”
The second set opened with the Buffs taking a narrow 3-2 lead, which soon turned into a back-and-forth tie before Dupree pulled ahead, leading 11-7 until Stanley County found its footing
With Dupree holding a four-point lead and one set under its belt, the Buffs battled back to tie the score at 11 going into the first timeout. After returning to the court, the Buffs extended the lead until Dupree pushed back through several well-placed hits to holes on Stanley County’s side, tying it up at 16. With a Tigers rally coming on, the Buffs fought back and closed out the set with a 25-18 win.
With a tied match, Stanley County returned to the court looking to earn another set win and gain some breathing room. The third started tight until the Buffs pulled ahead following a 5-5 tie.
Stanley County took a commanding lead that peaked at 19-10, but Dupree wouldn’t go quietly. A short-lived rally cut Stanley County’s commanding advantage down to 19-16 before the Buffs regained their footing and closed the set in a 25-16 win.
“We wanted it a lot more,” Gabriel said about the turnaround compared to the first set. “We realized that, ‘OK, this is going to be a tough fight, but we want this.’ Because we lost to them in regions last year, so it was kind of a rivalry game. So, yeah, we wanted it a lot more and fought a lot harder.”
And then there was the fourth set.
With Stanley County holding a 2-1 lead in the match, Dupree returned to the court looking to tie it up and force a fifth-set showdown.
The Tigers hit the ground running, holding an early 4-2 lead without looking back as they maintained their advantage through to the end of the set. Dupree won the fourth set 25-16.
Huber said she wasn’t sure what happened with the fourth set, but suspected frustration played a role in keeping them from capitalizing on scoring opportunities.
“And then when we get frustrated, we kind of shut ourselves down,” she said. “We were able to pick ourselves up for the rest of them, but I think we just got a little too frustrated and then we were making silly mistakes that we don’t usually make.”
Huber said she was nervous the team’s frustrations would spill over into the match’s final set.
“Once we had Cadence Hand serving and some of Grace Sargent’s hard hits, the girls were able to pull it together and work stronger as a team,” Huber said. “So, that really built them up, and then we were able to come out on top with it.”
The Buffs racked up 53 kills for the night, with Sargent’s 20 leading the pack, followed by Hand with 11 and eight kills a piece for Gabriel and Brylee Kafka. Sargent also earned the team’s lone block on the night.
Hand also had 23 digs, with Reese Hand earning another 13. The team also had 12 aces for the night, with Olivia Chase earning five. The team honored Chase at the beginning of the match after she recorded a career-high 1,000 assists during the team’s weekend triangular match against Todd County.
The fifth set started on the rough side for Stanley County, as Dupree broke the back-and-forth ties at 3-3 and pulled ahead to an 8-4 lead.
Wyly said the deficit wasn’t a major concern as she looked back on it after the game.
“Because I knew that our girls had the potential to come back from a far deficit — because we’ve done it before,” she said.
Stanley County battled back, closing Dupree’s lead to 8-7 as the teams headed into the set’s second timeout.
After returning to the court, the Buffs tied it up at eight before a brutal kill from Sargent put Stanley County one point ahead in the lead, which they extended to 13-9.
With Stanley County staring at set and match point around the corner, Dupree battled back, getting within striking distance when it cut the Buffs’ lead to 13-11. While Stanley County ultimately closed it out, Dupree made the Buffs work for every last point, forcing another lengthy volley for the final 15-13 set and 3-2 match wins.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Wyly said about winning the final regular season home game. “I’m glad we ended it on a win. It’s a great way to end the last home game.”
