Stanley County started Thursday’s game against Dupree on shaky ground but pushed through to win their final regular season home game 3-2, taking sets two, three and five — 25-18, 25-16 and 15-11, respectively.

“We definitely started slow, but we picked up momentum once we started playing together like a team,” Head Coach Stephanie Huber said. “We definitely had some areas we needed to work on, such as the tips that kept coming over — we kept missing those. But overall, they fought for every point, and we came out on top.”

