The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played the Miller Rustlers in Miller on Saturday. The Buffs defeated the Rustlers 57-47.
The Rustlers held an 11-3 lead after the first quarter. The Buffs responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Rustlers 22-9 to gain a 25-20 halftime lead. The Buffs kept up the momentum by taking a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Rustlers 19-14 in the fourth quarter.
The Buffs shot 40 percent on two-point shots, and 27 percent from long range, for a total shooting percentage of 37 percent. The Buffs made nine of 16 free throws for a free throw percentage of 56 percent. They had just six turnovers in their victory.
Senior center Stran Scott led the Buffs with 22 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Lathan Prince had 20 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Cormac Duffy had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Daysen Titze had three assists, while Gavin Irving added two assists.
Sophomore guard Alex Schumacher led the Rustlers with 17 points. Junior center Trevor Werdel had 11 points.
The Rustlers (0-3) will next see action on Tuesday against the Wessington Springs Spartans (2-1) in Wessington Springs. Starting time is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT.
The Buffs (2-1) will next see action on Tuesday against the Jones County Coyotes (0-2) in Murdo on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
