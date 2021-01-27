The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball teams competed against each other at the gym in Onida on Tuesday. The Buffs came away with a 65-41 victory.
The Chargers held a 15-10 advantage after the first quarter. The Buffs responded by taking a 33-27 lead at halftime, and they did not look back. The Buffs held a 51-36 lead after three quarters. They finished the game by outscoring the Chargers 14-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Buffs were led by senior forward Nathan Cook, who had 20 points. Junior guard Lathan Prince had 16 points, while junior forward Cormac Duffy had 10 points.
Sophomore guard Marshall Wittler led the Chargers with 11 points. Senior guard Garrett Petersen added nine points, while senior forward Rafe Wientjes had eight points.
The Chargers (5-7) will next compete against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (2-8) in Onida on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Buffs (5-4) will play the Bennett County Warriors (5-9) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs defeated the Warriors 58-38 in the Jones County Invitational Tournament in Murdo on Jan. 14.
