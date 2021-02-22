Stran Scott

Stanley County's Stran Scott puts up a shot against the Chamberlain Cubs on Feb. 6. The Buffs defeated the Langford Lions 60-53 in Langford on Feb. 19. 

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played the Langford Lions in Langford on Friday. The Buffs defeated the Lions 60-53. No quarter scores or individual statistics were sent to the Capital Journal.

The Buffs held a 35-24 rebounding advantage, and a 5-2 blocks advantage. The Lions had a 14-12 assist advantage, and a 5-4 steals advantage. The Buffs outshot the Lions in all categories but from the free throw line. The Lions made 88 percent of their free throws, while the Buffs made 50 percent from the free throw line.

The Buffs (9-8, no. 3 in Region 6A) hosted the Miller Rustlers (2-16, no. 4 in Region 6A) on Monday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. That game was not completed by press time. They will face the North Central Thunder (4-14, no. 8 in Region 2B) in Bowdle on Thursday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

