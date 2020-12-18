The Stanley County Buffaloes basketball team went west on Thursday night for a battle against the Philip Scotties in Philip. The Buffs came away with their first victory of the season via a 65-57 score.
The Buffs led 14-13 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 32-27 at halftime. The Scotties would not go away quietly, as they outscored the Buffs 18-17 in the third quarter to lower the lead to 49-45. The Buffs ended up getting many clutch baskets from guard Lathan Prince and center Stran Scott in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.
The Buffs made 50 percent of their field goals, while the Scotties made 42 percent. Neither team was very good from the free throw line. The Buffs made five of 12 free throws, while the Scotties made 10 of 20 free throws. The game had four lead changes and five ties.
Junior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 25 points and seven rebounds. Junior center Stran Scott had 16 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Evan Nordstrom had eight points. Senior forward Tayne Bohman, who has been taking over in the absence of senior Nathan Cook, had seven points and five rebounds.
Freshman center Bryce Westby led the Scotties with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore center Samuel Hand added 14 points, while sophomore guard Jesse Fillingim had 11 points.
The Scotties fell to 0-3 with the loss. They will next see action against the Kadoka Area Kougars (0-1) on Tuesday in Kadoka. Games are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. MT. The Buffs improved to 1-2 with the victory. They will next see action against the Jones County Coyotes (0-2) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
